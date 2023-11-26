MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani dark horses, Tigers E-Rod replacement, Yankees reunions
- Are the Braves or Blue Jays a fit for Shohei Ohtani?
- The Tigers have a replacement lined up for Eduardo Rodriguez
- The Yankees are pursuing reunions with Jordan Montgomery and more
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Yankees could encourage reunions with 2 former pitchers
The New York Yankees voluntarily traded Jordan Montgomery -- then considered a back-end starting pitcher -- to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader. That trade did not work out in their favor, as Bader struggled to stay healthy and was eventually waived. Montgomery, meanwhile, emerged as an ace with the Cardinals and eventually Texas Rangers, where he won a World Series.
Montgomery is now one of the more sought-after starting pitchers in a relatively weak market. It'll cost quite a lot for any interested suitor to acquire him, including the Yankees. However, his familiarity with New York may make the Yankees a more attractive fit, even though Brian Cashman gave up on him once before. While Cashman has some explaining to do in that sense, New York needs starting pitching, which means a Montgomery reunion makes sense on paper.
It's no secret that the Yankees preferred acquisition is Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is just 25 years old and is one of the most accomplished Japanese starters to ever make his way to MLB. However, the Yanks have plenty of competition for Yamamoto, and it's smart for Cashman to arrange some backup plans.
Another short-term fix for the Yankees is reportedly Frankie Montas, who New York acquired via trade, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Montas struggled to stay healthy since acquired from the A's, so the Yankees don't really know what he can offer at this point in his career. If the oft-injured Montas is the 'answer' Cashman is looking for, don't expect fans to sign off with approval.