MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani latest, Cardinals trade chip, Rangers returns
- Josh Jung could be back for the Rangers much sooner than expected
- Andrew Knizner could be a target for the Yankees
- Multiple injuries are making it hard for Shohei Ohtani to get back on the field
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Rangers All-Stars nearing return before postseason
The Texas Rangers have not had a great run since after the MLB trade deadline. They held first place in the AL West since early April, up until losing it in late August. Now, they are sitting behind the Houston Astros by a game, and hold the second AL Wild Card spot, albeit not by much. It certainly didn't help that they were without two of their All-Stars for a stretch of time.
In early August, third baseman Josh Jung suffered a broken left thumb, which required surgery. Then there was outfielder Adolis Garcia, who left a Sept. 6 game against the Houston Astros due to a right patellar tendon strain.
This past Sunday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that he expects both Jung and Garcia to return prior to the end of the season. Specifically, Bochy expects Garcia to return by the last week of the regular season, while Jung could return as early as Texas' series against the Cleveland Guardians this weekend (Sept. 15-17), depending on how his meeting with a hand specialist on Thursday goes.
That would certainly be welcome news for the Rangers, who are set to have quite the battle between the Astros and Mariners for first in the AL West, in addition to fighting those two teams and the Toronto Blue Jays for the last two Wild Card berths.
This season, Garcia recorded a .244 batting average, a .322 on-base percentage, a .494 slugging percentage, 34 home runs, 97 runs, 100 RBI, 125 hits, 159 strikeouts, and 56 walks in 512 at-bats (135 games).
As for Jung, he slashed .274/.323/.489 while recording 22 home runs, 67 RBI, 70 runs, 117 hits, 135 strikeouts, and 28 walks in 427 at-bats.