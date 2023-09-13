MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani latest, Cardinals trade chip, Rangers returns
- Andrew Knizner could be a target for the Yankees
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Cardinals catcher linked to Yankees as potential trade chip
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the biggest sellers at the MLB trade deadline, after falling out of postseason contention rather early. The Cardinals moved on from impending free agents Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, and Jordan Hicks to replenish the farm system and build their 2024 roster. Even though they made moves at the trade deadline, that doesn't mean that they are going to have a quiet offseason. Could another trade be in the works this offseason?
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch held a chat with fans and answered questions. One user asked if catcher Andrew Knizner has done enough to bring value in a return trade and if a team is interested. Goold said that he would either stay on the team or be traded, as they wouldn't let him become a free agent. As for who was interested, Goold mentions that the New York Yankees were interested back in the spring.
""The Cardinals are going to find out. They'll see what other teams think in those opening weeks of November. What he's done is assure that he'll be with the Cardinals or be in a trade. It's hard to see them making a choice to free a spot on the roster by letting him become a free agent. He would not be the centerpiece of a deal. But there are notable teams hunting for catching help that have scouted/discussed him before. The Yankees were in that mix this past spring, for example.""- Derrick Goold, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Knizner is 28 years old and currently has two more years of arbitration remaining before he becomes a free agent after the 2025 season. So with team control, he would get some value in return, but as Goold says, not as the centerpiece of a deal.
This season, Knizner recorded a .240 batting average, a .284 on-base percentage, a .438 slugging percentage, 10 home runs, 27 runs, 30 RBI, 46 hits, 52 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 192 at-bats. Defensively, Knizner recorded a .998 fielding percentage by recording 395 putouts, 19 assists, and one error in 415 chances.
As for the Yankees, they seemingly have their catcher for the foreseeable future in Austin Wells, one of their top prospects whom they called up for the final month of the season. Behind him is Kyle Higashioka, who has been with the team since 2017 and is under contract for the 2024 season before becoming a free agent. So, those are two catching spots filled. Could the Yankees flip Higashioka this offseason? Who knows, as the Yankees are going to evaluate things this offseason, as they are set to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.