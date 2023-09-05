MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani surgery in question, Bellinger injury, Giants release All-Star
- The Giants released a former All-Star
- Cody Bellinger's stand-in as designated hitter comes as he's nursing an injury
- Shohei Ohtani was scratched from the lineup, but there's question about how he'll handle his UCL injury
By Josh Wilson
Shohei Ohtani's agent speaks on the uncertainty of his upcoming surgery
On Sunday, it was reported that Shohei Ohtani was likely to be shut down for the season soon and look toward next year. Likely, that was going to involve surgery to repair his torn UCL. Commonly, Tommy John -- with its long recovery timeline -- was thought to be the route Ohtani would take.
That would preclude Ohtani from pitching next year, and it leaves some doubt about how long Ohtani can last as a true two-way player in the league as well, since Ohtani has now torn his UCL twice. The timing is particularly unfortunate, considering he's up for his next big contract this winter.
Following the early Sunday report, Ohtani experienced forearm tightness and was scratched from the Angels lineup. He was seen on video in pain taking a swing in batting practice.
It would not be a surprise if that's the end of the road on Ohtani's 2023 season.
Ohtani's agent explained that the UCL tear is at the base of the tendon, wheras the tear years ago was in a different spot, which is encouraging. His agent seems to think that will allow him to continue to be a two-way player, one of the key selling points for the star player this offseason.
The agent also acknowledged that Ohtani will do something to medically treat the UCL, but it's unclear if he'll go under the knife and get Tommy John or if he'll go another route.
On the NFL side, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy's UCL injury was repaired with InternalBrace, a surgery that repairs the UCL with a brace and tape that eventually dissolves away in the body. It drastically reduces recovery timelines, but no MLB pitcher has taken this route to repair a UCL.
ESPN suggested an infusion of stem cells could be considered for Ohtani as well, which is intended to promote the body's accelerated repairment of the tendon on its own.
This is an important step in Ohtani's free agency, as if there were indication the injury would motivate Ohtani to leave pitching behind, there would be reason to pay him less in free agency.