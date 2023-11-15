MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes will be full of surprises by design
Shohei Ohtani is the top free agent on the market this winter. The Ohtani sweepstakes however, will be full of unexpected twists and turns.
By Curt Bishop
With MLB free agency set to heat up soon, it will certainly be interesting to watch the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes.
Arguably the best player in all of baseball, Ohtani is a free agent and will be pursued by several teams. He is expected to receive what could be the largest free agent contract in North American sports history thanks to his two-way abilities.
Unfortunately, the likely favorite for the AL MVP Award will not be able to showcase his two-way abilities in 2024, as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will be limited to strictly hitting duties.
But that doesn't mean his market won't be competitive. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Ohtani's market is expected to be full of surprises with so many teams likely in on him.
MLB Rumors: Ohtani free agency sweepstakes will be tight-lipped... or else
Passan makes several interesting points, including that negotiations between Ohtani and interested teams will be kept private until he is ultimately signed.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered by many within the industry to be the favorites to land Ohtani this winter, but Passan notes that there are plenty of other factors as well.
Ohtani reportedly has great respect for the Dodgers and their winning ways, but teams like the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers are expected to pursue him as well. While the Dodgers have plenty of advantages that other teams may not, his elbow injury may make them hesitate to dish out a record contract.
Passan notes that if money is the top motivator for the two-way star, the New York Mets are the team Ohtani will want to sign with. But Ohtani seems to prefer the west coast, and the Mets are on the opposite side of the country.
The San Francisco Giants came close to signing Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa to record deals last year, so with that in mind, plus the geographical location, the Giants could be the ideal fit for Ohtani, as they may be prepared to finally spend big.
Even the Chicago Cubs are a team that could be a fit for him. They typically don't dish out massive free agent deals, but Passan believes that they could make an exception for Ohtani.
At the end of the day, it will ultimately depend on what Ohtani wants. Signing him would alter the course of a franchise, as Passan points out. But the two-way superstar and likely MVP is the one holding all the cards at the moment.
Perhaps we should expect the unexpected.