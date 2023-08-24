MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's value, White Sox return, Betts refutes Red Sox offer
- A new report denies the Tony La Russa's return to the White Sox
- Mookie Betts refutes massive contract offer from Red Sox ever happened
- Shohei Ohtani's trade value plummets after UCL injury
MLB Rumors: Tony La Russa's White Sox return nixed
Tony La Russa stepped down as Chicago White Sox manager at the end of last season due to health issues. He battled heart problems and cancer, but now the 78-year-old MLB legend is cancer-free. That's great news. He is also rumored to be returning in a consultant role for the White Sox front office, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
But, not so fast. Another report, this one from Ryan McGuffey of NBC Sports Chicago, states that La Russa's return is not happening. This is a strange bit of combative reporting, so time will tell who has the right read on the situation.
Nightengale's report states that La Russa met with White Sox coach Pedro Grifol and owner Jerry Reinsdorf on Wednesday in the aftermath of Chicago's front office overhaul. Maybe the transaction ended there, and La Russa's "consultant" role lasted for a single meeting. We can only wait for further clarity in the days to come.
Of course, there were mixed feelings in the White Sox fanbase when the La Russa news was first reported. On one hand, he's an extremely accomplished coach with a career record of 2,884 wins and 2,499 losses. He has been around the MLB as a player and a manager since the 1960s. It's not unreasonable to think he may have a kernel of wisdom or two to share with the front office. On the other hand, La Russa's latest White Sox stint ended on a sour note, with the coach very critical of his own performance during a disappointing 81-81 season.