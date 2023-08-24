MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani's value, White Sox return, Betts refutes Red Sox offer
MLB Rumors: Mookie Betts says Red Sox never offered $300 million
Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park tomorrow, Aug. 25, in what will be the former MVP's first game back in his old ballpark. The Red Sox traded Betts to Los Angeles prior to the 2020 season, where he would eventually sign a 12-year, $365 million contract.
At the time, Betts wanted to stay in Boston, but the two sides couldn't agree to terms on an extension. The Dodgers spent a pretty penny to land Betts on the West Coast, and much was made about Boston's refusal to pay Betts -- or, conversely, his refusal to accept an offer from the Red Sox.
Recent reports have claimed Betts was offered a 10-year, $300 million contract from Boston, which he declined. In a recent interview with Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe, Betts refuted the report outright. "That never happened," he said. "I know that's out there and people say what they've got to say. But no, they didn't do that. They didn't."
Betts went on to explain his thought process and why his departure was a 'business' decision: "There's a business component to the game. We were looking for houses in Boston. We thought it was going to work out. I thought both sides were playing the slow game and it would eventually work out. We were negotiating, that's what I thought."
Obviously, the Red Sox and Betts could not come to terms. It's one of the biggest what-ifs in recent MLB history. Betts won an MVP and four Gold Glove awards with Boston. He's one of the top outfielders in the sport and his absence in Beantown has been sorely felt.
He should get a warm reception Friday night, no matter how bitter and unwelcome the breakup was.