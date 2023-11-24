MLB Rumors: Sleeper Cubs target, Red Sox bargain ace, Jung-Hoo Lee fits
- "20 teams" interested in Korean centerfielder Jung-Hoo Lee
- Jordan Montgomery could add experience to Red Sox rotation
- Cubs could sneak into race for Shota Imanaga
MLB Rumors: 20 teams have inquired about Korean OF Jung-Hoo Lee
While the bulk of the international free agent focus has been on Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there's another name circulating the market in a big way. Korean centerfielder Jung-Hoo Lee is expected to be posted in early December, when he will have a 30-day window to sign a contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Lee will have no shortage of options on the free agent market, as "20 teams" have inquired about the 25-year-old, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He's much younger than the average free agent. Several MLB teams need outfield help and Lee is renowned for his defense. There are concerns about his ability to swing for power at the next level, and he's battling injury concerns after a severe ankle problem last season, but there's still optimism around the league — clearly.
The New York Yankees have been explicitly linked to Lee in Heyman's report, while the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are also said to be interested. There's a chance, however, that Lee doesn't find a home within the 30-day posting window and instead waits until next season to make the MLB leap. He will have to keep all his options open, as team context could be important to his success once he crosses the Pacific.
Lee is expected to become officially available in early December. He is represented by notorious baseball agent Scott Boras.