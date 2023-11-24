MLB Rumors: Sleeper Cubs target, Red Sox bargain ace, Jung-Hoo Lee fits
MLB Rumors: 20 teams have inquired about Korean OF Jung-Hoo Lee
While the bulk of the international free agent focus has been on Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto, there's another name circulating the market in a big way. Korean centerfielder Jung-Hoo Lee is expected to be posted in early December, when he will have a 30-day window to sign a contract, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Lee will have no shortage of options on the free agent market, as "20 teams" have inquired about the 25-year-old, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He's much younger than the average free agent. Several MLB teams need outfield help and Lee is renowned for his defense. There are concerns about his ability to swing for power at the next level, and he's battling injury concerns after a severe ankle problem last season, but there's still optimism around the league — clearly.
The New York Yankees have been explicitly linked to Lee in Heyman's report, while the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are also said to be interested. There's a chance, however, that Lee doesn't find a home within the 30-day posting window and instead waits until next season to make the MLB leap. He will have to keep all his options open, as team context could be important to his success once he crosses the Pacific.
Lee is expected to become officially available in early December. He is represented by notorious baseball agent Scott Boras.
MLB Rumors: Red Sox could add Jordan Montgomery to bolster pitching depth
In honor of Black Friday, Andy McCullough of The Athletic dished out free-agent deals for every franchise. The Boston Red Sox were gifted Jordan Montgomery, who hits free agency after a strong postseason with the World Series champion Texas Rangers.
The 2023 campaign was a strange one for Montgomery. He began it with the St. Louis Cardinals, who at one point lost 10 straight games with Montgomery on the mound. That naturally led to questions about his adequacy as a top-line starter.
That all went away at the trade deadline. The Rangers acquired Montgomery and he immediately found success, posting a 4-2 record in 11 regular season starts with a 2.79 ERA and 1.094 WHIP. That success translated to the playoffs. He made three appearances (two starts) during the Rangers' seven-game ALCS victory over the Houston Astros, posting a 2-0 record and a 1.29 ERA.
Boston is looking to get back to the postseason stage after a disappointing last-place finish in 2023. The starting rotation needs a facelift. Brayan Bello flashed plenty of promise in 2023, but he's too young to operate as the No. 1 on a World Series contender. Chris Sale still has strong stuff, but his 4.30 ERA and 6-5 record serve as harbingers for the 34-year-old. He's on the decline, with dwindling velocity that could preceed shakier location control in the future.
Montgomery isn't a top ace, but he's an experienced starter with a consistent disposition and the command to justify an investment from Boston, especially if flashier names like Yamamoto or Blake Snell fall through.
MLB Rumors: Cubs could address rotation with Shota Imanaga
The Chicago Cubs are expected to spend big in free agency, with Shohei Ohtani profiling as their great white whale. Of course, Ohtani to Chicago is more a pipe dream than a guarantee, so there ought to be backup plans. Craig Counsell should help the Cubs attract free agents, and pitching stands as an area of need following the departure of Marcus Stroman.
While the Cubs could target Yamamoto or two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell, McCullough and The Athletic have a different idea. He has the Cubs signing Japanese southpaw Shota Imanaga, who is expected to be posted by Monday with a 45-day window to sign his MLB contract, per MLB Trade Rumors.
Imanaga is famed for his changeup and his potent off-speed work could attract Chicago. At 30 years old, he will probably sign a shorter (and most notably, cheaper) contract than Yamamoto, who is making his way to the MLB five years younger. Imanaga pitched 148 innings with a 2.80 ERA in the NPB last season, striking out 26.2 percent of batters faced while walking only 3.8 percent.
The Cubs should absolutely get on the phone with Imanaga. He could also come as a package with Yamamoto in theory, as the latter has expressed a desire to play with other Japanese players. Chicago's options are robust, so long as ownership and management are willing to open up their checkbooks. The historic Counsell contract and what it signals should instill confidence in the fanbase.