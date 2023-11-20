MLB Rumors: Sonny Gray latest, Cubs Candelario threats, Dodgers-Cease
- Dodgers interested in trading for White Sox ace Dylan Cease
- Cubs have competition to sign Jeimer Candelario
- Cardinals could toss hat in ring for Sonny Gray
MLB Rumors: Cubs face competition to sign Jeimer Candelario
The Chicago Cubs will face several opposing forces vying to sign Jeimer Candelario in free agency, according to MLB insider Jon Morosi. The Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels are all interested in signing the infielder and DH.
Chicago sent two top-20 prospects to the Nationals to acquire Candelario at the 2023 trade deadline. In 41 games with the Cubs, the 29-year-old bashed six home runs and 17 RBIs while slashing .234/.318/.445 at the plate. He made 157 plate appearances total, registering 39 strikeouts and 17 walks.
It wasn't a particularly great stretch from Candelario, who made appearances at third base, first base, and DH as Chicago made a point to use him in different spots. Still, there's reason to believe more familiarity and comfort with his new home could yield improved results — assuming the Cubs make the effort to re-sign him. Candelario slashed .258/.342/.481 before the trade.
It's a bit ironic, then, that Washington pops up as a potential threat to poach Candelario. It would be quite the savvy bit of business from the Nats' front office to squeeze a couple top-20 prospects out of Chicago for a half-season rental. Especially one that didn't even result in a Cubs postseason appearance.
The Angels and Blue Jays could also use the boost on offense. Los Angeles could be especially needy depending on how the Ohtani sweepstakes plays out.