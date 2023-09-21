MLB Rumors: 3 offseason moves the Cardinals must make other than improving the rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals need to improve their starting rotation this offseason, but that's not where the job stops.
By Curt Bishop
For the St. Louis Cardinals, the 2023 season has been one to forget. The team started off 10-24, and despite a few solid stretches of play, they never quite found their footing.
Now, they are officially eliminated from postseason contention and won't be playing in October for the first time since 2018. They also are set to finish under .500 for the first time since 2007, as they have already lost 85 games this season.
St. Louis was only over the .500 mark once this season. They took two out of three from the Toronto Blue Jays to open the season, but quickly began to plummet. Now, they find themselves in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory, which was not expected at the beginning of the season.
This offseason, they'll have their work cut out for them, especially with the starting rotation, as only Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are under contract for 2024 and beyond. However, the rotation is far from the only thing they need to take a hard look at when the season comes to an end.
It may be the most obvious hole the Cardinals have at the moment, but it should not be the only thing on their minds when the offseason comes around, as it is far from the only thing that caused them so much trouble and cost them the 2023 season.
In this piece, we will be examining the Cardinals and three moves they need to make this winter aside from adding pieces to the rotation.