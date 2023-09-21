MLB Rumors: 3 offseason moves the Cardinals must make other than improving the rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals need to improve their starting rotation this offseason, but that's not where the job stops.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: The Cardinals need to fix their bullpen
None of this is to say that the Cardinals shouldn't address their rotation, as it is a glaring weakness. But the bullpen has also failed them on numerous occasions this year.
In fact, heading into Thursday's series finale against the Brewers, the Cardinals were tied with the Twins and Giants for the eighth-most blown saves during the regular season. St. Louis has blown 27 of their 61 save opportunities.
Pitchers such as Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos have not been nearly as affective as they were last season. Injuries have certainly played a role as well.
Helsley missed almost three months recovering from a forearm strain that he suffered in June. Gallegos is currently on the injured list with right shoulder rotator cuff tendonitis, and left-hander JoJo Romero is recovering from a knee issue.
The relievers market will be full of solid arms such as Josh Hader, Craig Kimbrel, David Robertson, Jordan Hicks, and Andrew Chafin.
The Cardinals traded Hicks to the Blue Jays at the deadline, so a reunion could potentially be in the cards if St. Louis wants to explore such a thing this winter. Adding relievers via trade is another path the Cardinals could take as they look to shore up their bullpen for 2024 and beyond.
There are several paths the Cardinals could take, but it is very clear that once the World Series reaches it's end and free agency starts, they will need to find ways to add some arms to the bullpen.