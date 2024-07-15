A surprise Astros-Giants trade to give Josh Hader some help
The Houston Astros have emerged as big-time buyers ahead of the trade deadline. Not just because they're a contending team, but they have been ravaged by injuries and poor play that has left them in a spot with plenty of holes to fill on their roster.
While they have obvious holes to fill in the starting rotation and at first base, an overlooked aspect that they need to upgrade is in their bullpen.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale has drawn some speculation around one closer that could be very intriguing for the Astros to look to add before the deadline passes.
"If the San Francisco Giants sell at the trade deadline, teams will pounce on 27-year-old closer Camilo Doval, despite his struggles," Nightengale wrote.
Doval has gained his fame by throwing triple digit cutters every time he takes the mound. He's struggled this year, but he's a big time "change of scenary" candidate ahead of the deadline, if San Fransisco opts to sell.
An Astros-Giants trade to bring Houston much needed bullpen help
San Fransisco's flame thrower has struggled, as mentioned, in 2024, posting an ERA of 4.38 and a WHIP over 1.60. His walks and hits allowed per nine innings are both up substantially from his All-Star 2023 season.
But still, he has three more years of team control and he has the potential to revert back to his All-Star self at any moment. His asking price would be quite expensive, if the Giants make him available.
Considering the Nationals were able to land a top draft pick and a top ten prospect in the Royals organization in exchange for RHP Hunter Harvey. To see Doval go, it would likely take a top-ten prospect and then some, based on the reliever market being set as high as it just was.
Jose Fleury, 22, is a rather developed prospect with multiple plus pitches. His arsenal is led by his superb changeup, potentially the best pitch in the Astros' minor league system. He pairs that with good command and three other pitches. He's floated between starting and relieving, though. If the Giants want him as a reliever, the Astros would need to add more to this deal.
Colin Barber, 23, has hit a bit of a plateau in his professional career. He's never really been able to catch fire, slashing .258/.361/.428 in his pro ball career. Still, a change of scenery could work wonders for him, potentially turning his career back around.
Doval is a combination of potential and team control that makes him an intriguing add for any team, especially one like the Astros. If Houston can get him for this price, they need to make it happen.