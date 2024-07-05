A Yankees-Marlins trade to steal a reliever from their crosstown rivals
The Miami Marlins don't have much going for them this season as evidenced by their 30-57 record, but Tanner Scott has been one of the few bright spots for them to brag about.
Scott broke out last season and has followed that up with another dominant year as Miami's closer, posting a 1.46 ERA in 36 appearances and 37 innings of work. He got off to a bit of a slow start but has a 0.74 ERA since the calendar flipped to May. The team is very bad, but Scott has shined whenever he's gotten a chance to take the mound.
A reliever that good, particularly one that throws left-handed, will garner the interest of just about every contender this time of year. The two teams that Mark Feinsand of MLB.com mentions as potential Scott suitors are the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.
It'd be awfully fun to see the two New York teams battle for arguably the best reliever available. This potential Yankees mock trade might be enough for them to steal him from the Mets.
A Yankees-Marlins trade to send Tanner Scott to the Bronx
Scott is a mere rental capping the upside Miami can get back in a trade for Scott, but with so many interested suitors, he won't come cheap.
In this deal, the Marlins would acquire a pair of New York's top 20 prospects according to MLB Pipeline as they look to move their rebuild along.
Clayton Beeter has missed substantial time due to injury this season but has pitched well when healthy, posting a 2.53 ERA in his six starts for AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his MLB debut this season as well, finishing off a win in Houston by pitching a scoreless inning in relief in which he needed just three pitches to record three outs.
Additionally, Miami would acquire Agustin Ramirez, an emerging catching prospect who has had a strong year in the upper minors. Ramirez is far from perfect defensively but gives the Marlins high offensive upside, which is something that they desperately need, especially if he can remain behind the plate.
It's a lot to give up for a rental reliever, undoubtedly, but Scott is going to be one of, if not the best reliever available at the deadline. This Yankees bullpen has struggled mightily since the start of June, ranking 28th in the majors in ERA in that span. Adding an arm like Scott would fix that in a big way, and create a dynamic one-two punch late in games alongside Clay Holmes.
Beeter is an intriguing pitching prospect but is overshadowed by five other arms who rank ahead of him according to MLB Pipeline. Ramirez would be tough for the Yankees to let go of, but with Austin Wells showing signs of improvement in his first full MLB season, they can afford to let him go for a reliable late-game arm.
This Yankees team has the pieces to win, but Brian Cashman has to go for it to fix their very clear holes. The bullpen is arguably the biggest issue on this team right now. This is a deal that would benefit both sides.