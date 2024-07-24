An Orioles-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal that gets Detroit off Javy Baez's contract
The Detroit Tigers have two of the better pitchers in the league this year. Jack Flaherty is on an expiring deal and is very likely to be dealt. Their ace, Tarik Skubal, isn't on an expiring contract, meaning they have multiple more years of team control on him.
Nobody expected the Tigers to even entertain the idea of trading Skubal. But, when the Dodgers and Orioles emerged as potential suitors, the rumors began to swirl.
While Skubal may be the most valuable piece on the trade market this season, the Baltimore Orioles could lower the value in a potential trade for him by taking on a chunk of the Javy Baez contract.
Baez is owed nearly $100 million by the Tigers over the next few seasons. Obviously, the front office would like to get rid of this contract and the idea of Baez as soon as possible.
An Orioles-Tigers trade for Tarik Skubal that makes perfect sense
Taking on the contract of Baez, at least half of it, would mean that the Orioles could keep top prospects like Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo instead of having to include them in the deal.
The Orioles don't have the payroll and willingness to take on the entire $100 million left on Baez's contract. For the sake of this hypothetical trade, let's assume that the Orioles will take on anywhere between 50 and 60 percent of the Baez deal, cutting him as soon as the trade is finalized. Now, let's get into the prospect capital it would still take to pull Skubal from the Tigers.
Stowers, 26, desperately needs a change of scenery. He's an MLB-level outfielder who deserves to be in the lineup every day. Sadly, he's in an Orioles organization that has all the talent in the world, leaving him without a spot in the starting nine. He's slashing .306/.297/.500 in 36 big league at-bats this year.
Basallo, 19, may be one of the best hitters in the minor leagues regardless of age or level. He's slashing .273/.338/.443 as a 19-year-old in Double-A this year. The Orioles really don't want to move him but if they can keep Holliday and Mayo, they may be okay with dealing their number two prospect.
Norby, 24, is terrorizing Triple-A pitching this year. He's slashing .297/.389/.519 with 16 home runs and 21 doubles. His talent and production level is that of somebody who needs to be up in the big leagues, but there's just not a spot for him in Baltimore.
Bright, 23, is an intriguing pitching prospect. He ranks 15th in the Orioles system, mainly because of his solid fastball and impressive curveball. He's pitched to a 4.62 ERA in 18 starts this season.
If the Orioles can get their hands on Tarik Skubal, within reason, they absolutely need to do it. Especially given the lack of pitching coming through their system. The ability to add a Cy Young caliber arm like Skubal's is a once-in-a-decade opportunity.