3 Tarik Skubal trade packages the Tigers can't possibly turn down
The Detroit Tigers got off to a strong start but saw their play tail off as the first half progressed, ending it with a 47-50 record. They're 12.0 games behind the first-place Guardians in the AL Central, and are 7.0 games back of the third Wild Card spot. Barring a dramatic turnaround immediately once the second half begins, Detroit will be selling at this season's trade deadline.
What makes their rough season so disappointing is that there are several pieces on this Tigers team to like. Riley Greene was an All-Star, hitting 17 home runs in the first half and putting up a .866 OPS. Kerry Carpenter is a really underrated player when healthy. Jack Flaherty has pitched like an ace. Reese Olson has emerged as a building block.
The best player of all is Tarik Skubal who would probably win the AL Cy Young award if the season ended today. He has been that good. Despite his dominance, Skubal has appeared in trade rumors. While it's certainly unlikely that the Tigers trade him given his two additional years of club control, they should consider an offer if they're completely blown away.
These three trade packages are unlikely to ever be offered, but they're the only kinds of offers Detroit should entertain for Skubal.
3) A Tigers-Red Sox trade to send Tarik Skubal to Boston
The Boston Red Sox have emerged as legitimate postseason contenders, ending the first-half victors in 10 of their last 13 games to get them to 53-42 overall. They're in sole possession of the third Wild Card spot in the AL and are just 4.5 games behind the first-place Orioles in the AL East.
Not many expected them to be this good, but they've played more than well enough to have Craig Breslow treat them as a team that can not only get into the postseason, but make a run. If they get Tarik Skubal, this Boston team can be dangerous. Their rotation was a strength early in the season, but it ranks 19th in the majors with a 4.34 ERA since May 13. Skubal would obviously help that a ton, and give them another All-Star to pair with Tanner Houck.
The Tigers would get an absurd haul from a team like the Red Sox who have a strong farm system. Any Skubal deal would have to be headlined by either Marcelo Mayer or Roman Anthony, their two top prospects. This mock includes Anthony, MLB Pipeline's No. 14 prospect overall.
In addition, Detroit would get Kyle Teel, Boston's top catching prospect who has had a great year for AA Portland. He was selected in the first round of last year's draft and could be MLB-ready as soon as early next season.
Wikelman Gonzalez, Boston's top pitching prospect, is another piece of the deal. Gonzalez has struggled at the AA level, but has eye-popping strikeout numbers. It's all about command with him.
Lastly, Nick Yorke is a prospect who might not have a star ceiling but figures to be a solid everyday second baseman who happens to also be extremely close to MLB-ready.
All four of these prospects are in the upper minors and can be ready to contribute in Detroit this season or next. Anthony and Teel in particular have incredibly high ceilings. It's highly unlikely that the Red Sox would be willing to offer this kind of package, but that's along the lines of what Detroit should be looking for.
2) A Tigers-Dodgers trade to send Tarik Skubal to Los Angeles
To the surprise of nobody, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to Skubal. If you're a star player, chances are you'll be linked to the Dodgers in some capacity whether it's realistic or not. In Skubal's case, it is realistic, as the Dodgers are dealing with a myriad of starting pitching injuries and have a ton of prospects they can part with.
The Dodgers probably aren't seen as favorites to win the NL Pennant right now with how well the Phillies have played, but if they can acquire Skubal, that might change things. They'd have to give up a ton to get that done, though.
The main piece in the return for Skubal would be a young pitcher already in the majors, Gavin Stone, who has posted a 3.26 ERA in 17 starts and 96.2 innings of work. The right-hander would not even hit arbitration until after the 2026 campaign, giving the Tigers at least five seasons of an emerging arm who can potentially lead their rotation.
In addition to Stone, the Tigers would receive Josue De Paula, the Dodgers' No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. De Paula might be a while away from making an impact at the MLB level, but he has a high ceiling and was recently promoted to High-A at just 19 years old thanks to his strong start in Single-A.
Zyhir Hope is another younger prospect who won't see the majors for a couple of years at least, but he has the kind of ceiling teams try to acquire in trades like this. Hope was part of the trade that sent Michael Busch to the Cubs over the offseason.
Landon Knack might be listed as the Dodgers' No. 12 prospect, but at 27 years old he doesn't exactly have prospect value. He's an MLB-ready pitcher who has made eight appearances (seven starts) for the Dodgers this season and has pitched well, posting a 3.23 ERA in 39 innings. He could be a nice back-end starter for Detroit who'd also come with tons of team control.
It's a ton for the Dodgers to offer, but can you imagine facing a rotation in the postseason including Skubal, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Clayton Kershaw? That might be good enough to win without even mentioning their offense. The Dodgers should be ultra-aggressive.
1) A Tigers-Orioles trade to send Tarik Skubal to Baltimore
Nowadays whenever a star player hits the trade block, the Baltimore Orioles are almost always linked to said player. The reason why is quite simple. They're one of the best teams in baseball right now, and have arguably the best farm system in the majors. They're the team in the best position to make a splash like this.
The Orioles in particular could use a starting pitcher, especially one with team control like Skubal. Corbin Burnes is a free agent at the end of the year, and starters like Kyle Bradish and John Means will miss most if not all of next season due to injuries. The only starters really locked into next season's rotation are Grayson Rodriguez and Dean Kremer.
There are several packages that can work for a team like the Orioles, but this is one that the Tigers should be shooting for.
Jackson Holliday, arguably the best prospect in the majors, is the main piece here. Yes, he struggled mightily in his ten games of MLB action, but writing off a prospect of his caliber after ten games would not be wise. There's every reason to believe he's going to be a star, if not a superstar in this league. He'd be a tremendous piece for the Tigers to get.
In addition, the Tigers would acquire Baltimore's top pitching prospect, Chayce McDermott, who with Detroit's pitching development, could easily be a star in his own right. McDermott has a 3.70 ERA in 19 appearances (18 starts) for AAA Norfolk this season, striking out 128 batters in 90 innings of work. He could be ready by the end of this season, and has a very high ceiling.
Jud Fabian's bat-to-ball skills aren't great by any means, and his numbers at the AA level have shown that, but he has tons of power and blazing speed. If he can improve his hit tool, he can be a major contributor to the Tigers.
Baltimore's package might not appear to be as substantial as the others, but Holliday's prospect status is far beyond anyone else's in these trades. Holliday, like Skubal, should only be made available for the right player. Skuabl fits the bill, and Holliday does the other way as well.