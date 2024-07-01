MLB Insider: Why Nathan Eovaldi makes sense as a trade candidate for the Rangers
The common consensus among baseball officials is that there is no consensus on what players will be available at the trade deadline. In one of the most unpredictable trade markets in recent history, executives are unsure who will be available or who might decide to buy or sell before July 30.
One area in particular that provides uncertainty is the starting pitching market, where names such as Garrett Crochet, Erick Fedde, Tyler Anderson and Jack Flaherty are among the top names that will be heavily mentioned in trade talks. After that, there is not much clarity, and could prompt teams on the fence to sell at the deadline.
One potential team is the Texas Rangers, who are 38-46 and in third place in the American League West.
The Rangers are flush with veteran pitching options, headlined by Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. But it’s highly unlikely that Scherzer is traded and unimaginable that deGrom is moved. Scherzer, 39, has finally returned after being sidelined with a TK injury and has produced a 1.74 ERA in his first two starts. deGrom, meanwhile, is still recovering from Tommy John surgery, but is progressing well and could return as early as August.
Who will the Texas Rangers move at the trade deadline?
If there is a veteran starting pitcher that the Rangers could feasibly listen on, it’s right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The right-hander has an extensive postseason resume, headlined by his playoff performances during last season’s World Series run, and has produced a 3.45 ERA in 73 innings this season. One source familiar with the Rangers’ thinking, however, did not anticipate Eovaldi being moved at the deadline.
But the lack of supply and the high demand for starting pitching could prompt a team to overpay for Eovaldi or any other starter on the market. After all, his playoff performance makes him even more attractive to contending teams. He is in the second year of a two-year, $34 million contract that includes a $20 million vesting option for 2025 that kicks in if he throws a combined 300 innings in 2023 and 2024.
What the Rangers do, or don’t do, at the trade deadline will be a fascinating storyline to follow. They are only months removed from winning the World Series, have a Hall of Fame manager and a president of baseball operations in Chris Young who is on an expiring contract. They could elect to buy, or even stand pat, in hopes that they get back on track. That could be the most likely course of action. But if they decide to sell, Eovaldi could become a highly intriguing trade candidate in a pitching starved trade market.