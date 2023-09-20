MLB Rumors: Grading 3 items on the Detroit Tigers' offseason wish list
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is likely to opt-out of his contract after the season, and it headlines the list of things the Detroit Tigers will have to worry about this winter.
MLB Rumors: Exploring a potential Javier Baez trade
The likelihood of a Javy Baez trade is slim to none. But with Baez having a player option for the remaining four years, $98 million of his deal that he will surely opt into, it’s something that the Tigers should explore.
The signing, even in the moment, was questionable. Baez is immensely talented, but has struggled to consistently put it together since his breakout 2018 and 2019 seasons. In his first season in Detroit, he hit an underwhelming .238/.278/.393 with 17 home runs and 67 RBI. This season, he’s hitting .217/.265/.318 with nine home runs and 58 RBI, and was benched early in the year after a baserunning mistake.
A change of scenery could benefit Baez and get his career back on track. The money saved from a potential trade would allow the Tigers to better allocate those financial resources, a move that could get them back into playoff contention sooner than later.
But it’s unimaginable that the Tigers will be able to find a suitor for Baez unless they eat the bulk of his remaining salary. The most likely option is that he will opt into the remaining four years of his contract and remain in Detroit in 2024 and beyond.
Grading the likelihood of a trade: 1.5/10