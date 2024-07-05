What creative trade deadline options could Tigers explore to upgrade offense?
The Detroit Tigers entered the 2024 season with some hope. Their 78-84 record in 2023 was their best mark since 2016. It looked like they finally had the pieces to at the very least play some meaningful baseball in the second half and avoid a big trade deadline sell-off.
Unfortunately, after a hot start, the Tigers have collapsed. At 39-48, Detroit is 8.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. Their staring at their eighth straight losing season directly in the face. Selling at this year's deadline feels inevitable now barring a major immediate winning streak.
This season has been particularly disappointing because this Tigers team looked like it had the makings of being somewhat competitive. They have a very exciting rotation led by the potential AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal, and had some exciting bats as well. Unfortunately, their lineup has underwhelmed dramatically, and Detroit is one of the worst teams in the American League.
Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) believe that the Tigers need to get creative in an effort to improve their offense. The only question is how can they possibly do that -- especially while holding onto their future in Skubal?
How the Tigers can improve their offense at the trade deadline
"It might be time for the Tigers to get creative in their search for offense. Not trade creative, but something a little more imaginative than simply parting with potential free agents such as Jack Flaherty, Mark Canha and Gio Urshela."
The easiest way for Detroit to do this would be to trade Skubal and receive an absurd haul. As fun as that sounds for MLB fans, that's never happening. The Tigers would be foolish to trade arguably the best pitcher in the league right now.
The second easiest way to do it would be to do exactly what Rosenthal says, trade their expiring contracts. Jack Flaherty has had an awesome year and can net an impressive return. Mark Canha has been one of the few productive bats they have, he might net something decent too.
Something Weaver and Rosenthal do not mention is trading prospects. No, the Tigers shouldn't move guys like Jackson Jobe or Max Clark, but not every prospect has to be untouchable. Yes, the Tigers should sell off their expiring contracts, but does that mean they can't also buy?
What can the Tigers get if they center a trade package around a guy like Jace Jung or Kevin McGonigle (two top 65 prospects according to MLB Pipeline)? They shouldn't sell low on those guys, but what if they can get a big controllable bat to stick in their lineup alongside the likes of Riley Greene and Colt Keith?
Something has to be done. That's the bottom line. This Tigers team ranks 21st in the majors in runs scored, 23rd in the majors in home runs, and 26th in OPS. The only teams below them are the 41-45 Pirates, the 30-57 Marlins, and the 25-64 White Sox. Yes, it's been that bad offensively.
If the Tigers won't splurge in free agency, trading some of their prospect capital to get controllable bats makes the most sense. Tigers fans deserve to see a winner. This team hasn't made the postseason in a decade. It's time for Scott Harris and Co. to be aggressive.