MLB Rumors: 3 MLB teams that should buy low on former White Sox star Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson is now a free agent after the Chicago White Sox declined his option. Here are three teams that could take a chance on the former batting champion.
By Curt Bishop
On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox said goodbye to a key member of their core for the past several years, declining veteran shortstop Tim Anderson's club option for the 2024 season. Anderson is now a free agent.
The former American League batting champion struggled in 2023, hitting just .245 and with only one home run and 25 RBI. In past seasons, Anderson has been a force at the plate, hitting for a high average and showing power.
Because of a lackluster 2023 season, his stock may have gone down just a bit, but that doesn't necessarily mean teams should pass on him.
In fact, there are several teams that might benefit from taking a flyer on the veteran shortstop and buying low to see what he can provide in 2024.
MLB Rumors: 3 teams that could buy low on Tim Anderson in free agency
3. Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays don't typically spend a ton of money in free agency. However, they may have a hole to fill at the shortstop position.
After allegations against Wander Franco of inappropriate relationships with minors surfaced, the young shortstop's future is uncertain. Should he not return in 2024, the Rays could potentially take a chance on somebody like Anderson.
Anderson brings a veteran presence, and his veteran voice and leadership could be beneficial for a young team like the Rays that is trying to take the next step after a 99-win season in 2023.
The Rays do have options at the shortstop position in the event that Franco doesn't return, but Anderson would be more of a sure thing, and the Rays need certainty at that position.
Tampa Bay could give him a one-year deal to prove himself and see what happens with the former All-Star and batting champion. St. Petersburg is a relatively lower-pressure environment, and that could be good for Anderson as he tries to bounce back and re-establish himself as one of the elite players in baseball.