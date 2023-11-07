MLB Rumors: 3 MLB teams that should buy low on former White Sox star Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson is now a free agent after the Chicago White Sox declined his option. Here are three teams that could take a chance on the former batting champion.
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants may have seen the last of franchise icon and World Series champion Brandon Crawford, who is a free agent. The Giants do have Casey Schmitt that they can plug in at that position in the future.
But adding a veteran like Anderson could help Schmitt develop and grow into the player that he is meant to be. Anderson could help mentor the young infielder, while also providing some power in their lineup.
The Giants are expected to spend big this winter, with players such as Cody Bellinger and Shohei Ohtani on their radar. But having somebody like Anderson around certainly can't hurt, and he could help the Giants improve on offense.
San Francisco finished in fourth place in the NL West with a record of 79-83. They also fired manager Gabe Kapler and replaced him with a proven winner in Bob Melvin.
Anderson has been a part of several great White Sox teams and is used to winning. He helped guide the White Sox to the postseason in 2020 and 2021. The Giants clearly want to win in 2024 and beyond and hope to put a difficult 2023 in the rearview mirror.