MLB Rumors: 3 MLB teams that should buy low on former White Sox star Tim Anderson
Tim Anderson is now a free agent after the Chicago White Sox declined his option. Here are three teams that could take a chance on the former batting champion.
By Curt Bishop
3. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are another team that could use somebody like Anderson.
They do have two shortstops in tow already in Pablo Reyes and Trevor Story. However, one of them could be shifted to the designated hitter spot while the other moves to second base, giving Anderson a path at shortstop.
The Red Sox recently watched veteran slugger Justin Turner decline his player option and become a free agent. Adding Anderson on a one-year deal could help offset the departure of Turner, should that come to pass.
If Anderson could return to his old ways, it could benefit the Red Sox tremendously on the offensive side. They also would have several options at the shortstop position and throughout the infield, and it could even open the door for the Sox to finally trade Bobby Dalbec, who has struggled over the past several seasons.
Anderson is still 30 years old, so there is some upside with his bat, given that he is a former batting champion and Silver Slugger.