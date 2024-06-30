An emergency Yankees-White Sox trade with Juan Soto in injury limbo
The New York Yankees, holding a strong record of 53-32, are facing a critical issue. According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, superstar outfielder Juan Soto might "get an MRI or CT scan on his right hand tomorrow." Soto experienced pain and weakness during batting practice on Saturday and, although feeling better on Sunday, his health remains a concern for the Yankees, who are eyeing a deep postseason run.
Without Soto, the Yankees' outfield consists of Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, and Trent Grisham. With Giancarlo Stanton injured and Judge playing as the designated hitter, the absence of Soto would significantly impact the team. The Yankees, currently one game behind the Baltimore Orioles in a tough division, need a boost to remain competitive.
A Yankees-White Sox trade for necessary outfield depth behind Juan Soto
Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox, with a dismal record of 24-61, are out of postseason contention. The Yankees might not need a player like Luis Robert Jr., but they could benefit from acquiring the underrated and consistent Tommy Pham, who has been a reliable performer at the plate.
The Yankees won't have to give up a whole lot for him, and the White Sox will want some quick fill-ins. A potential trade for Pham could include infielder Jorbit Vivas and right-handed pitcher Yoendrys Gomez going back to the White Sox. They are ranked No. 15 and No. 17 in the Yankees' farm system by MLB Pipeline, have shown immense potential at times, and could play in the major leagues this season.
Pham, 36, missed the start of the season but has continued to produce as a role player for the White Sox. Currently on a one-year, $3 million contract that expires after this season, Pham would not be a long-term commitment for the Yankees.
In 2024, Tommy Pham has played in 47 games, slashing .268/.348/.380 for an OPS of .728. In those 47 games, he has hit four home runs, eight doubles, while knocking in 16 RBIs, and scoring 24 times.
What prospects would the White Sox receive from the Yankees?
The Yankees have a surplus of middle infielders, and 23-year-old Jorbit Vivas isn't likely to get much playtime soon. Vivas isn't known for his home run power but is a consistent producer at the plate. He rarely strikes out, walks often, and hits for a high average. The White Sox, needing a solid supporting cast, would benefit from his skills in future plans as a Moneyball-type player.
In 2024, Jorbit Vivas has played in 35 games, slashing .248/.395/.360 for an OPS of .755. In those 35 games, he has hit three home runs, three doubles, while knocking in 20 RBIs, and scoring 24 times.
Yoendrys Gómez, 24, is a starting pitcher who has been utilized as a reliever when called up by the Yankees. With immense potential, Gómez is currently being misused by the Yankees. Though he struggles with control, he limits hits and could be a valuable Major League starter or a solid reliever. He is ready to contribute at the major league level but needs a proper opportunity, which he is unlikely to get in the Yankees' farm system.
In 2024, Gómez has started 12 minor league games. In those 12 games, he has totaled 46 innings, pitching to an ERA of 3.13, with a record of 2-3, while striking out 54 to 26 walks with a solid WHIP of 1.174.
Trading for Pham could provide the Yankees with a reliable outfield option and help fill the void left by Soto's uncertain health. For the White Sox, acquiring prospects like Vivas and Gómez could offer a quick infusion of talent ready to contribute soon. This trade would be a smart move for both teams, aligning with their current needs and future plans.