MLB rumors: Top-3 items on the Houston Astros offseason wish list
The Houston Astros, fresh off an ALCS exit, are now tasked with replacing Dusty Baker as the team searches for a new manager. But that's not the only job they're facing.
2. Do the Astros extend Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker?
The Astros would be smart to explore extensions with the above three players, but that could be unlikely, at least for Altuve and Bregman, as they are represented by Scott Boras. Boras, of course, typically avoids extensions for his clients as he prefers to establish their values on the open market.
Dana Brown, however, has made it clear that he wants Altuve and Bregman to retire in Houston. So perhaps the Astros could make them an offer too good to be true. But that scenario feels extremely unlikely.
Which leaves us with Tucker. The Astros and Tucker have had conversations about an extension in the past, league sources tell FanSided, but the price to extend the star outfielder will be expensive. Really expensive. But Tucker is not represented by Boras — he’s represented by Excel — and they have a history of doing extensions if the right offer presents itself, so this could be one to watch this winter.