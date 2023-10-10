MLB Rumors: Twins rival rooting against Houston, laughs off free agency connection
Minnesota Twins have a surprising fan in Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, who is rooting against the Houston Astros in the ALDS.
By Curt Bishop
The Cleveland Guardians were unable to follow up their successful 2022 season with more success in 2023. Instead, the Guardians finished with a record of 76-86 and in third place in the AL Central.
As such, Cleveland missed the postseason, but that doesn't mean that star right-hander Triston McKenzie isn't invested in this year's playoffs, despite not being able to pitch in them.
On Tuesday, the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins will play Game 3 of the ALDS with the series tied at a game apiece. Games 3 and 4 will be at Target Field after the Twins and Astros split the first two games in Houston.
Twins have a surprising ALDS fan in Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie
McKenzie tweeted this morning that he was rooting for the Twins to defeat the Astros, while also stating that he is loyal to the AL Central, the division that the Guardians and Twins share.
Interestingly enough, this tweet drew some speculatory reactions from fans. One fan asked McKenzie if this meant that he would join the Twins in the future. McKenzie's response was a simple one.
McKenzie is not a free agent until after the 2026 season, so barring a trade or any sort of move, the young right-hander will be in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. But he clearly enjoyed interacting with the fans who were beginning to speculate over whether or not he'd join the Twins in the future.
The Twins rotation consists of Sonny Gray, Pablo Lopez, Bailey Ober, and Joe Ryan at the moment. Gray and Ryan are lined up for Games 3 and 4, respectively. McKenzie pitched in the Wild Card Series and ALDS last year for the Guardians. Cleveland beat the Tampa Bay Rays but fell short against the New York Yankees.
For now, this AL Central rivalry is on hold.