MLB Rumors: Waiting game won't work in Cody Bellinger's favor with Cubs
The longer Cody Bellinger waits on a new contract, the worse the offers will get, specifically from the Chicago Cubs.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Cubs are the only interested party in Cody Bellinger, as far as major outlets are concerned. The Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants were in at one point. Unfortunately for Bellinger, the longer this offseason drags on, the worse the offers for him will get.
Bellinger reportedly wants a contract which exceeds $200 million. That much we know, and we received more information on the subject courtesy of Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. The Cubs current offers to Bellinger are structured short term with opt outs. Chicago is essentially treating Bellinger like Carlos Correa, giving him some stability but also the enticing opportunity to re-enter free agency should he have another MVP-caliber season. It's a win-win for both sides, especially if Bellinger doesn't have another option, as Mooney writes:
"That patience means it’s unrealistic to think Cody Bellinger will suddenly start prioritizing early opt-outs and short-term deals, according to a league source."
Bob Nightengale added to this phenomenon, saying that Bellinger would be wise not to wait too long.
"Cody Bellinger, the former MVP who had a comeback season in 2022, is wondering if anyone besides the Chicago Cubs have any serious interest...Teams are looking for a discount, players are looking for a payday, and the closer we get to spring training, we’ll see who blinks first."
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger can't afford to wait around for next Cubs contract
The longer Bellinger waits around, the more inclined the Cubs will be to sign a cheaper backup plan. Chicago likely has not offered Bellinger his preferred price tag, which is understandable without other offers to drive up the price.
The Blue Jays interest has waned in recent weeks, as they added Kevin Kiermaier and expressed interest in Joc Pederson. Toronto doesn't need to sign Bellinger to boast a playoff-caliber team. They already have one, and overpaying for Bellinger won't help matters.
The Cubs need Bellinger more than most. However, without competition, they'd be unwise to meet his price tag. The closer we get to spring training, the less inclined the Cubs will be to give him anything close to his preferred contract.