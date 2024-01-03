MLB Rumors: Where things stand with Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell
An update on the free agency of Scott Boras' prized clients.
MLB Rumors: Latest free agency update on Jordan Montgomery
Jordan Montgomery is arguably the most coveted pitcher left on the market. The Texas Rangers want to re-sign the 31-year-old, per ESPN's Passan, but the bankruptcy of Diamond Sports complicates Texas' TV deal. Those financial concerns could impact the Rangers' ability (or willingness) to spend competively for Montgomery. His agent, Scott Boras, is known to prioritize top dollar above all else.
The Yankees would "love" a reunion with Montgomery, who spent the first five and a half years of his career in pinstripes. New York whiffed on Yamamoto despite multiple meetings with the Japanese megastar. There's still a need for a solid No. 2 behind AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. Montgomery would certainly fit the bill, so long as he's willing to let bygones be bygones regarding his trade away from the franchise.
Passan does not specifically point to the Angels for Montgomery, but Los Angeles' spending ability and need for pitching merits a mention. The southpaw is explicitly linked to the Red Sox. Boston is spending "more time" scouring the trade market, but Montgomery is a proven postseason weapon who would bring much-needed stability to the Red Sox. Boston needs to start making moves if the goal is to keep pace with the AL East powerhouses. New York already added Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.
Also mentioned are the San Diego Padres, who need a Snell replacement. San Diego cleared payroll with the Soto trade and could dish out a hefty contract for Montgomery, who would pair nicely with Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish as San Diego's primary mound-dwellers.
The Giants are expected to sign "at least" one top-end Boras client. Snell profiles as more of a true No. 1 workhorse, but Montgomery would immediately improve San Francisco's competitive standing. Passan also makes note of the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, who both whiffed on Yamamoto, but still have the wherewithal to target a top-shelf arm.