MLB Rumors: White Sox diabolical Dylan Cease trade plan could hurt Braves chances
The Chicago White Sox likely aren't trading Dylan Cease anytime soon, instead waiting for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to sign.
By Mark Powell
The Chicago White Sox have been shopping Dylan Cease since the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, but have opted to hang onto him until they receive the best trade package. This winter is the time to strike on a Cease deal, as new GM Chris Getz has confirmed that everyone on his roster is available, and he doesn't quite like the group as is.
The White Sox are entering a rebuild. Trading Cease with two years left of control could speed up that rebuild, providing the Chicago farm system with a much-needed infusion of talent. The likes of the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves have already been named as potential suitors, along with other contenders like the Baltimore Orioles. Cease's market is just heating up, but the White Sox plan to be patient and calculated when dealing their ace away.
MLB Rumors: Will White Sox plan for Dylan Cease deter possible suitors?
As FanSided's Zachary Rotman noted on Wednesday, the reported demands of a Cease trade by Chicago (courtesy of Bruce Levine) are a bit steep right now. The White Sox are betting that the longer they wait, the more likely it is one desperate contender in need of starting pitching meets their asking price.
"Levine is reporting that the Reds would have to give up four prospects to acquire Cease. Not only are they four prospects, they are four top-11 prospects, including Rhett Lowder, the 41st-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline.Lowder as a centerpiece makes perfect sense, but when Chase Petty a pitcher who could easily be a top-100 prospect by Opening Day next season is involved alongside two other top organizational prospects that's when this becomes too steep," Rotman wrote.
Not only are the White Sox demands too high for a team like the Braves, which lack significant prospect capital, but the timeline is unfair as well. Atlanta needs to act quickly if they are to fill the void in their starting rotation. Alex Anthopoulos traded Marco Gonzales just a few days ago at the MLB Winter Meetings in hopes of opening up some payroll for a more viable starting pitcher.
Cease would certainly answer those questions, but the Braves aren't waiting on Yamamoto.