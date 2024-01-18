MLB Rumors: Why the White Sox are committing Dylan Cease malpractice
The Chicago White Sox's patience to trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease could come back to haunt them.
By Scott Rogust
MLB is a matter of weeks away from the start of spring training, but there are still plenty of players who have yet to sign with a team and remain free agents. For those organizations that need starting rotation, they can see that Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell remain on the open market. The thing is, both have high asking prices, which would take some teams out of the running.
That opens the door for said teams to explore trade options. One of the more prevalent names is Dylan Cease of the Chicago White Sox. That's due in part to Cease being under team control. With the White Sox retooling their roster, it would make sense for them to trade away a player like Cease to replenish their farm system. But it sounds like the White Sox are in no rush to do so.
While speaking with reporters recently, White Sox general manager Chris Getz said that there is a chance that there is no real timetable for a trade.
“It’s ever evolving in terms of the urgency of other clubs,” Getz said, h/t the New York Post. “It could be in the offseason. It could be at the deadline. It could be in May. There’s just so many different factors when you’re talking about 29 other clubs.”
White Sox GM Chris Getz running risk of fumbling Dylan Cease trade
There is inherent risk that Getz and the White Sox are running by holding onto Cease for too long. That could result in Cease's stock decreasing.
In a recent article, FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray brings up why Getz waiting on a Cease trade could have backfire. Murray brings up that Cease is under contract for two more years without a high salary, and the potential of the starting pitcher picking up an injury early in the 2024 season.
"Cease, 28, is under contract for two more seasons and is earning $8 million in 2024, a bargain in today’s market for frontline pitching," writes Murray. "So the White Sox can afford to be patient in trade talks. But Cease’s value will never be higher than it is this offseason and by waiting for the July deadline, Getz runs the risk of potentially losing suitors who fall out of contention or Cease getting hurt.
"But one option that Getz did not mention: keeping Cease long-term, which further indicates that he will be traded. It just may not be until the deadline."
The White Sox aren't planning to keep Cease around on a long-term contract, as Murray mentions, so the clock is ticking to get the biggest return possible.
Cease is coming off of a season in which he recorded a 4.58 ERA, a 1.418 WHIP, 214 strikeouts, and 79 walks in 177.0 innings in an American League-high 33 starts. In his five-year career, Cease posted a 3.83 ERA, a 1.305 WHIP, a 43-35 win-loss record, 792 strikeouts, and 294 walks in 658.0 innings (123 starts).
All general managers are waiting to get a team to bite on a high-return in a trade package. That's understandable. But, Cease's value is high right now. Maybe once spring training kicks off a team will up their offer. Yet, the White Sox are playing a risky game right now by waiting.