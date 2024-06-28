A wild Phillies-Cubs trade if Chicago has to sell its biggest star
The Chicago Cubs are currently mired in mediocrity, holding a record of 38-44 and sitting in last place in the weak NL Central, 10.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. The team hasn't been outright terrible, but they haven't been good either. As the trade deadline approaches, the Cubs may start leaning toward selling, especially if their slump continues, to focus on building for the future.
In stark contrast, the Philadelphia Phillies are sitting comfortably in first place with a record of 53-28. They have been dominating the competition and are eight games ahead of the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies are looking to add more assets to their roster to solidify their chances of winning the World Series.
The Phillies' current outfield consists of Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and David Dahl, with Cristian Pache on the bench. While this lineup is solid, it may not be enough to contend for a World Series title. According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, rival teams are starting to see the Cubs as potential sellers, and one of the most attractive pieces could be star outfielder Cody Bellinger.
A Cubs-Phillies trade to send Cody Bellinger to the NL East
"Rivals see the Cubs as a possible seller, but they don’t have a lot of veteran trade candidates. Cody Bellinger would be interesting," writes Heyman.
Bellinger, 28, had a breakout season in 2023 with the Cubs but has struggled to find consistency at the plate in 2024. After signing a three-year, $80 million contract in the offseason, which includes a $27.5 million salary for 2024 and player options for 2025 and 2026, Bellinger has posted a .271/.331/.428 slash line with nine home runs, 34 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 68 games.
Potential Trade Package
One possible trade package for Bellinger could include 20-year-old infielder Bryan Rincon and 25-year-old outfielder Símon Muzziotti. Rincon and Muzziotti are ranked No. 7 and No. 18, respectively, in the Phillies farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Bryan Rincon, a 20-year-old infielder, has demonstrated significant potential despite his current struggles at High-A Jersey Shore. In 2023, he played between Single-A, and High-A accumulating 425 plate appearances with a .234/.368/.361 slash line. This season, Rincon has appeared in 27 games, scoring 22 runs with 19 hits, including nine doubles and two home runs. Although his .204 batting average may not be impressive, his youth and raw talent suggest that his potential remains limitless, making him a promising prospect.
Símon Muzziotti made his Major League debut in 2022 but has struggled significantly in 2024 in the minor leagues. The Phillies are looking for players who can contribute immediately, and Muzziotti still needs further development. In 2024, Muzziotti has played 50 games for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, posting a .236/.294/.388 slash line. He has managed 42 hits, including eight doubles, two triples, and five home runs, along with 21 RBIs and four stolen bases.
As the trade deadline approaches, the Cubs may look to capitalize on Bellinger's value, and the Phillies might be the perfect trade partner as they aim to strengthen their roster for a postseason run. This potential trade could benefit both teams, with the Cubs focusing on their future and the Phillies aiming for immediate success.