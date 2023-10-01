MLB Playoffs: 3 teams most likely to win the 2023 World Series
The 2023 MLB postseason is near. Only a day remains on the regular season schedule. By now, it's clear who the true contenders are on each league.
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves are World Series favorites
The Atlanta Braves are the obvious favorites to win it all as of now. The Braves won it all in 2021, flying under the radar to capture the NL East title and then taking care of the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Houston Astros in the postseason to win their first title since 1995.
This year, the Braves are a strong contender to win it all. They have a powerful lineup that features stars such as Ronald Acuna Jr, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Sean Murphy, and reigning Rookie of the Year Michael Harris II.
On the pitching side, Atlanta has Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton (if he returns from injury), and Bryce Elder in their rotation. Their bullpen is also strong, featuring pitchers such as Brad Hand, Pierce Johnson, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, A.J. Minter, and others.
The Braves have already captured their sixth straight NL East title and are also guaranteed home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Fried and Morton are both on the injured list as of now, but are expected to be back by the time the Braves have their opponent set for the NLDS.
Atlanta is a team that nobody should want to face this postseason, as they will be very dangerous given the depth of their roster and their recent track record in postseason play. They've been to the NLCS in two of the last three years and look prepared to do more damage.