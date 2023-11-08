MLB Rumors Yadi 'manager in waiting', O's shock baseball, Yankees blockbusters
- Orioles could break the bank in the 2023-24 offseason
- Yankees predicted to make blockbuster trade and signing
- Cardinals legend Yadier Molina's future is written in the stars
MLB Rumors: Insider predicts Yankees trade for Juan Soto, sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto
While Brian Cashman might be drawing the ire of New York Yankees fans, the expectation from the fanbase remains that the organization needs to make a big splash this offseason.
So how about two... at least!
In his offseason predictions for MLB, former GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic ($) predicted first that the Yankees will be the team that's able to pry superstar outfielder/DH Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres as he enters the final year of his contract with a blockbuster trade sending the slugger to the Bronx.
But wait, there's more. Bowden immediately followed that prediction with another for the Yankees, asserting that the franchise will also sign Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto amid a high-stakes bidding war throughout the league. He added a prediction of a seven-year, $211 million contract for Yamamoto that would push "the Yankees’ payroll to the highest it’s ever been under owner Hal Steinbrenner."
Since the dawn of Soto trade rumors amid turmoil with the Padres' finances (and even before), the Yankees have appeared to be a likely possible trade destination. They have a rich pool of prospects, a historically aggressive mentality, and an ever-present need for star power. New York could use all of that in its favor to land (and hopefully re-sign) Soto.
As for Yamamoto, that somehow might be the more important addition for the Yankees if it were to come to fruition. The 25-year-old starting pitcher has been near unhittable for the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, posting a 1.21 ERA with 169 strikeouts over 164 innings and 23 appearances. Given New York's desperate need for pitching upgrades, this would be about as good as it could get.
But the question remains -- will Cashman pull the trigger on these moves? Stay tuned (and ready to get angry if he doesn't, Yankees fans).