MLB rumors: Yamamoto free agency timeline, Dodgers outfield plan concerning, Cubs prospect on tear

MLB rumors: Dodgers outfield plan concerning
- Dodgers could make risky bet to solve outfield problems
MLB Rumors: Dodgers could invest in risky OF Teoscar Hernandez
The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to target corner outfield help in free agency with David Peralta and Jason Heyward coming off the books. Mookie Betts split time between right field and second base last season, so there's a real need to establish consistency in the outfield and in the lineup.
One potential target, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, is Teoscar Hernandez. The 31-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Mariners. He made an All-Star team with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021 and won back-to-back Silver Slugger awards between 2020 and 2021.
As with any player, there are pros and cons to Hernandez. He's an undeniable power threat, which could help the Dodgers replace the likes of J.D. Martinez — especially if Shohei Ohtani ultimately decides to sign elsewhere. Hernandez slashed .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in 625 at-bats last season. He also appeared in 160 games for Seattle, a level of durability that should not be overlooked.
On the other hand, Hernandez balances out his impressive 49.4 hard-hit percentage (90th percentile, per Baseball Savant) with troubling plate discipline. He chases a lot of pitches outside the zone (35.1 chase percentage, 13th percentile) and he struck out 211 times last season. He can drive home runs, but more often than most, he goes to the bench empty-handed.
The Dodgers have excellent contact hitters at the top of the lineup with Betts and Freeman, so perhaps Hernandez's shortcomings can be overlooked. He's a competent glove in the outfield, so this is hardly a case of the Dodgers prioritizing a bad player.
It's best to look at this is a high-risk, high-reward outcome for LA. If Ohtani does come, however, Hernandez looks mighty fine as a fifth or sixth-best bat.