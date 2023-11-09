MLB rumors: Yamamoto free agency timeline, Dodgers outfield plan concerning, Cubs prospect on tear
- Cubs' top prospect dominating the Arizona Fall League
- Dodgers could make risky bet to solve outfield problems
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto's contract window comes into focus
MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agent window approaches
The Orix Buffaloes are expected to formally post Yoshinobu Yamamoto for MLB teams "likely within the next week," according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Once he is posted, teams will have 45 days to agree to terms on a contract with the 25-year-old righty.
Yamamoto is expected to command a significant contract, potentially in the ballpark of $200 million over seven years. He should have suitors from every corner of the U.S., with the New York teams, the Boston Red Sox, and the San Francisco Giants often floated as potential landing spots.
He only stands 5-foot-10, but Yamamoto commands the plate well. He went 75-30 across seven seasons in Japan, posting a comical 1.72 ERA. In his last start before free agency, Yamamoto accured 138 pitches for a complete game, setting a Japan Series record with 14 strikeouts and giving up one earned run. It's hard to make a better impression on the precipice of contract negotations.
The 45-day window should provide ample time for Yamamoto to agree to terms with the team of his choice. The market for pitchers is especially robust this winter and Yamamoto is, without much question, the top arm on the market. It's not often that elite 25-year-old pitchers are available to sign long-term contracts. Expect Yamamoto to receive quite the payday from whichever team wins the bidding war.
Next season, the MLB will have a new ace in town.