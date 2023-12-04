MLB Rumors: Yamamoto meetings, Blue Jays terrible trade bait, Brewers close in
- Blue Jays dangling Alek Manoah in Juan Soto trade talks
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto coming to U.S. to meet with teams, including Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers face an uphill battle in 2024 after losing Craig Counsell to their bitter NL Central rivals in Chicago. There is particular uncertainty about the Brewers' pitching rotation, with top ace Corbin Burnes heavily involved in trade rumors. Burnes is a free agent after the season and Milwaukee just committed at least $82 million to 19-year-old Jackson Chourio, which could hamstring their budget.
Milwaukee fans received a bit of good news on Sunday, however. The team is close to re-signing southpaw Wade Miley on a one-year contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 37-year-old spent last season with the Brewers, making 23 starts with a 9-4 record.
There is obviously a limited ceiling with Miley, who made his MLB debut all the way back in 2011. The Brewers will have to factor in injury risk and age, but Miley was quite effective in his appearances last season. He posted a 3.14 ERA and 1.139 WHIP, allowing 99 hits, 42 earned runs, and 38 walks with 79 strikeouts in 120.1 innings of work.
His ERA has been sub-3.50 in three straight seasons, so there is a certain reliability to Miley even at this stage of his career. He pitches expertly to contact with a wide array of off-speed pitches. His 31.3 hard-hit percentage in 2023 landed in the MLB's 93rd percentile, per Baseball Savant. He will keep the ball inside the park and allow his defense to make plays.