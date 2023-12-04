MLB Rumors: Yamamoto meetings, Blue Jays terrible trade bait, Brewers close in
- Brewers close to one-year deal with Wade Miley
- Blue Jays dangling Alek Manoah in Juan Soto trade talks
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto coming to U.S. to meet with teams, including Mets
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has until Jan. 4 to decide on his MLB home, but it probably won't take that long. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the three-time NPB Triple Crown will travel to the U.S. within the next week to meet with teams in person. The New York Mets are expected to be among the teams meeting with Yamamoto.
First, it's a huge win for the Mets, who were recently excised from the Ohtani sweepstakes. Second, this does not mean the Mets are favorites, or remotely close to the only team Yamamoto is set to meet with. We should learn more in the days to come, with the MLB Winter Meetings commencing Monday. There's a chance Yamamoto saves himself some travel and meets with multiple teams on-site in Nashville.
The expectations for Yamamoto's contract continue to rise. He could eclipse the $200 million mark. Any contract he signs will also come with a posting fee paid to the Orix Buffaloes, his Japanese team. The 25-year-old is highly accomplished overseas and it is extremely rare to land a pitcher as young as Yamamoto through free agency. He's the rare pitcher in line for a seven or eight-year deal with heavy guarantees.
Last season, Yamamoto posted a 16-6 record with a 1.21 ERA and 0.884 ERA, striking out 169 batters in 164.0 innings pitched. He will face stiffer competition in the MLB, but he displays serious command of his location and there's every reason to believe he will thrive in the States.
The Mets need pitching help after dealing Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline. That said, pitchers are a hot commodity, so the competition for the best free agent at his position will be stiff.