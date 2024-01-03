MLB Rumors: Yamamoto opt out, Phillies pitching plans, J.D. Martinez suitor
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Former Dodgers slugger a fit for D-Backs?
After adding Shohei Ohtani to their lineup for 2024, the Los Angeles Dodgers no longer have a fit for slugger and former World Series champion J.D. Martinez, who remains a free agent with six weeks to go until the start of spring training.
But that doesn't mean he is out of options. Former General Manager Dan Duquette believes that a former team could find a fit for Martinez. That team is the defending National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.
Martinez spent the back half of the 2017 season in Arizona after they acquired him from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline. He helped guide them to their first postseason appearance since 2011.
"I think it's a perfect fit," said Duquette. "They know him. Obviously, the front office has had him before, Mike Hazen, that group, Torey (Lovullo) had him as well. To me, that's the best fit if they're willing to give him two years there."
Martinez, 36, had a strong season with the Dodgers. The 36-year-old hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. The veteran slugger won a World Series ring in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox and is also a six-time All-Star.
Arizona won just 84 games during the regular season but still managed to sneak into the postseason with the third Wild Card spot. They knocked out the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies on their way to their first World Series since 2001. They fell short against the Texas Rangers.
Arizona may end up losing Tommy Pham in free agency this winter, which would leave a spot open for Martinez if they decide to pursue a reunion with the 36-year-old slugger.
