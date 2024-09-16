Another Yankees playoff failure might be the last straw for Aaron Boone
Aaron Boone’s tenure as manager of the New York Yankees is hanging in the balance as the team’s World Series drought stretches to 15 years. According to a report from ESPN insider Buster Olney ($), another postseason debacle from the leader of the Pinstripes could be the end of the line.
After replacing Joe Girardi in 2017, Boone was expected to bring a fresh approach and restore the Yankees to championship form.
Despite leading the team to multiple postseason appearances and regular-season success, Boone has not been able to push the team past the American League Championship Series (ALCS) or deliver the elusive World Series title.
Aaron Boone's lengthy postseason history
In Boone’s first year as manager in 2018, the Yankees won 100 games but were knocked out of the playoffs by the rival Boston Red Sox in the American League Division Series (ALDS). The following year, after key acquisitions like James Paxton and CC Sabathia's return, and standout performances from Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees improved to 103 wins. However, they were again stopped short by the Houston Astros in the ALCS.
The 2020 and 2021 seasons brought more frustration, as Boone’s Yankees fell in the ALDS and Wild Card rounds, respectively. Even after Aaron Judge’s record-breaking 62-home-run season and a resurgent bullpen in 2022, the Yankees were once again eliminated by the Astros, this time in a sweep, further stoking fan disappointment.
Boone’s fate could be sealed if the Yankees fail to secure their 28th World Series title this year. With Gerrit Cole capturing the Cy Young Award, Aaron Judge hitting 35+ home runs, and promising young talent like Oswaldo Cabrera contributing, the pieces are in place. Yet, failures from sluggers like Josh Donaldson and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as the Yankees missing the postseason in 2023, have only deepened concerns over Boone’s leadership.
What does the future hold for Aaron Boone?
As the season winds down, with 12 games left and a 7-3 record in their last 10, Boone has little room for error. If the Yankees fall short, many believe the organization could pursue a managerial change, with former Yankees icons Andy Pettitte or Jorge Posada potential candidates to instill a more aggressive, win-now mentality.
Boone’s final stretch as manager may hinge on his ability to give fans a reason to believe and, most importantly, bring Juan Soto back, should he test free agency at the end of the season. If not, Boone could be looking at his final days in pinstripes.
Many Yankees fans often claim that “if George Steinbrenner were still the owner, Boone wouldn’t still be around,” but it’s clear that Hal Steinbrenner sees something in Boone that warrants his continued leadership. With so much at stake, the pressure has never been greater. Whether it’s making a deep postseason run to lure Juan Soto back or pushing Brian Cashman to fully integrate top prospect Jasson Domínguez into the 2025 campaign, the Yankees need urgent, drastic changes.
As the 2024 season winds down, this is one of the most important moments in recent Yankees history. With only a few games left and the postseason looming, Boone must show he can lead this team to the World Series. The stakes are high, and the future of the franchise could hinge on whether Boone can spark the Yankees into contention, or whether his days as manager are numbered. Fans will expect nothing less than championship contention, and it’s up to Boone and the front office to deliver before time runs out.