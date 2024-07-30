The Yankees are out on Garrett Crochet for a hilarious reason
By Scott Rogust
The MLB Trade Deadline has arrived today, and until 6:00 p.m. ET, teams will be allowed to trade players with one another. For some, that allows them to add a player that will help them make a run to and in the playoffs. For others, they can add some prospects to bolster their farm system for said player.
The New York Yankees have already made a big move days ahead of the deadline, acquiring utility player Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, and have already felt his impact in the lineup. Chisholm hit two home runs in just his second game with the team on Monday. Now, with the Yankees having obvious World Series aspirations, even with their dreadful play the past month-and-a-half, they are the team to watch in regard to making more trades.
Well, based on new reporting, they have been ruled out for one prominent trade deadline target.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees have been told by the Chicago White Sox "several days ago" that they are out of the running for Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet. The reason why? Heyman reports that the Yankees were told they "don't match up."
Yankees reportedly told by White Sox they 'don't match up' for Garrett Crochet
What does "don't match up" mean? Did Crochet not want to go to the Yankees? Or did the White Sox determine New York general manager Brian Cashman wasn't giving up a trade package that they deemed sufficient enough to deal away Crochet?
Crochet has long been deemed the top trade deadline target this season with the White Sox careening down the basement of the major league standings. But recently there was new reporting that may have hurt the value the White Sox could have gotten for Crochet in a deal.
Crochet is under arbitration for two more seasons before officially hitting free agency. However, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported that Crochet wants a contract extension from his new team, and he won't pitch in the postseason without one. Additionally, Rogers reports that Crochet doesn't want to return to the bullpen, citing "health concerns." This is Crochet's first year as a starting pitcher.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz told reporters on Monday that he wasn't pleased with Crochet's reported demands, saying that he was "a little surprised and taken aback" by them.
Even so, that isn't stopping the White Sox from shopping Crochet on the final day before the trade deadline cut-off.
This season, Crochet recorded a 3.23 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, a 6-8 win-loss record, 160 strikeouts, and 26 walks in 114.1 innings.
As for the Yankees, they are in need of starting pitching help, considering how their rotation went from a strong start to the season to struggling as of late. Recent reporting suggests that the Yankees have received trade interest in starter Nestor Cortes, who holds a 7.45 ERA in July but hasn't missed time this season. We'll see if the Yankees can come up with a move or two before MLB officially halts trading for the rest of the season.