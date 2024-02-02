MLB Rumors: Yankees Snell latest, Burnes long-term outlook, Brewers confusion
- Why the Milwaukee Breweres are confusing fans.
- Corbin Burnes long-term outlook with the Orioles isn't what it seems.
- The New York Yankees need Blake Snell more than most teams.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Corbin Burnes long-term outlook isn't what it seems
Now that the Baltimore Orioles have pulled off a blockbuster deal to land former Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, they have a chance to remain competitive in a difficult AL East division.
The Orioles finally have an ace, but they may not have him for long.
Burnes is expected to become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, barring a contract extension of course. The expectation is that he will ultimately choose to test the market.
"I think Corbin had been pretty public about how this was going to be his last year as a Brewer," said Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold following the trade.
As of now, it appears the expectation is that Burnes will choose to test the waters of free agency.
This of course means that the veteran right-hander and former Cy Young may ultimately be a rental for 2024. Still, with the new ownership group in Baltimore taking over for John Angelos, the team might ultimately have the funds to sign him to a long-term contract next offseason.
Baltimore won 101 games last year and secured the best record in the American League. However, without an ace, they were completely overmatched by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers, who swept them in the ALDS.
With an ace on their staff, Baltimore has a better chance to compete for a World Series title, something they have not experienced since 1983.