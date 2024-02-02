MLB Rumors: Yankees Snell latest, Burnes long-term outlook, Brewers confusion
- Why the Milwaukee Breweres are confusing fans.
- Corbin Burnes long-term outlook with the Orioles isn't what it seems.
- The New York Yankees need Blake Snell more than most teams.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Yankees should take a swing with Blake Snell
The New York Yankees are likely done adding starting pitching after handing out contracts to Luke Weaver and Marcus Stroman.
However, they had previously shown interest in Blake Snell, the top remaining free agent pitcher. According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees were willing to give Snell a bigger contract than what they gave Carlos Rodon last offseason.
Rodon's deal was for six years and $162 million, and it guaranteed him an AAV of $27 million.
Snell reportedly wants a deal that will exceed a $30 million AAV.
As previously mentioned, the Yankees rotation is more than likely set, as they are said to no longer be interested in Snell or other free agent starters. But until they signed Stroman, they were fully prepared to go big on the two-time Cy Young.
Snell would have made the Yankees instant World Series contenders. They would have had both reigning Cy Young Award winners in their rotation and been marked as the clear favorite in a strong AL East.
New York missed the postseason last year after finishing in fourth place with a record of 82-80. They have made some improvements on the offensive side, adding Alex Verdugo and Juan Soto via trade.