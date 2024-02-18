MLB Rumors: Yankees back in on Snell, Alonso door open for Mets, Manoah hype train
- The New York Yankees are back in on Blake Snell on a short-term deal.
- The door is still open for a Pete Alonso extension with the Mets.
- The Alek Manoah hype train is a good sign for the Toronto Blue Jays
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Yankees are back in on Blake Snell
The New York Yankees have been in and out on Blake Snell for months now. As one of the Boras 4, Snell remains unsigned in large part due to his price tag and his agent's strategy. Scott Boras is fine waiting well into spring training to get his clients the payday they deserve.
As for Snell, the Yankees reportedly make a previous five-year, $150 million offer before eventually turning to Marcus Stroman. Snell's ask at the beginning of the offseason was reportedly as high as $200 million, if not more. It's unclear if the 2023 NL Cy Young winner has come down from that mark.
The Yankees have maintained some level of interest in Snell all winter long. While they no longer have the same money to play with as they once did, Hal Steinbrenner is willing to pay a huge amount of money for Snell on a short-term deal should that be his only option.
As USA Today's Bob Nightengale notes, "they are waiting to see if his asking price drops on a long-term deal or if he agrees to take a short-term contract that could pay him in excess of $35 million a year."
For Steinbrenner that would mean going over the luxury tax, as well, which would cost him additional funds. At long last, no Yankees fan would be able to claim George Steinbrenner's son isn't committed to winning.
For now it's fair to put the Yankees on the backburner of the Snell market, as he's still pursuing a long-term contract. As Opening Day inches closer, though, even Boras and his star clients are getting more desperate.