A Yankees-Cardinals trade to eliminate the looming Gleyber Torres problem
The New York Yankees have one of the better lineups in the game of baseball. They're loaded with talent while having the best two players in the American League in the middle of their order in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. It's truly a nightmare to face the Bronx Bombers at this point.
But what if I told you that they have some clear weaknesses in their lineup that could be fixed at the trade deadline? What if I told you that this lineup could get even better in the coming weeks?
That's exactly the case when you look around the Yankees infield and The Athletic MLB analyst Jim Bowden pointed out the same thing. The Yankees could use an upgrade in the infield and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman could bring his 15 home run season to the Bronx to help New York fill out their lineup.
A Yankees-Cardinals trade to bring even more slugging to the Bronx
Gleyber Torres has slowly become a problem in New York. Through 259 at-bats, the 27-year-old is slashing .232/.307/.347 while doing minimal damage with the bat. It's far from the 38-homer season that Torres had in 2019.
The solution to this problem is the Cardinals' 24-year-old infielder, Gorman, a second baseman by trade, can also play third, which is another position of need for the Yankees. He would slot into the lineup, whether at second or third and play every day.
The Yankees would have to be willing to lose two prospects that have incredible potential if they want to add Gorman.
The Cardinals are slowly falling into a position to go into a full on fire sale this year. Nolan Gorman is a piece that they would like to hold onto but if New York called and offered two of their top 15 prospects in Will Warren (No. 7 overall) and Jorbit Vivas (No. 15), per MLB Pipeline, it would be hard for St. Louis to decline the offer.
Warren has struggled this year, but it's his first time struggling in professional baseball. These tough times won't last, as he has a developed arsenal and good command, making him quite the promising prospect. His ERA should slowly lower as the season goes on.
Vivas is also struggling since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre, but it's likely just because he's stepped up quite a bit in competition. He's shown time and time again that he's quite the hitter and if he can get acclimatized to the level, he would perform much better. I'd expect him to grow as the season pushes on.
The Yankees could really use the services of Nolan Gorman. He would add his 15 homer, left-handed swing to Yankee Stadium and it would be one of the most complete lineups in the league.