Yankees chickened out of acquiring another much-needed starting pitcher at trade deadline
When looking at the needs that this New York Yankees team had at the trade deadline, the starting rotation was not the most glaring. They needed at least one bat, and got that with Jazz Chisholm Jr. They needed bullpen help, and got that with Mark Leiter Jr. While it shouldn't have been their top priority, the need for starting pitching help was there.
The Yankees' rotation was among the best in the majors for much of the first half of the season even without Gerrit Cole, but things have changed as the season has progressed. In fact, their 5.49 ERA since June 1 ranks 28th in the majors, only ahead of the 43-73 Miami Marlins, and the 42-74 Colorado Rockies who play half of their games at Coors Field.
Since June 1, four of the Yankees' five starters have ERA's over 5.00 Luis Gil, the lone exception, has a 4.31 ERA since June 1. While there's reason to believe Gerrit Cole will get his season on track, concerns about arms who have really struggled like Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Marcus Stroman are real. Stroman's 6.32 ERA since the start of June is the fourth-highest among pitchers with at least 40 innings in that span.
The rotation isn't as bad as it's been lately, but it also is not elite. They could've and should've added to it if the right arm was available.
The Yankees were reportedly interested in adding starting pitching help. Not only did they back out of what appeared to be intense Jack Flaherty discussions (for a somewhat acceptable reason), but they chose to pass on Blake Snell, according to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, for a reason that will be tough for Yankees fans to get behind.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Yankees reportedly chickened out of Blake Snell talks for inexcusable reason
"The Yankees — one of at least six teams to check in, along with the Orioles, Dodgers, Padres, Cubs and Rangers — seemed worried about the $30M player option, but two rival GMs opined it would take a 'catastrophic' or 'debilitating' injury for Snell to exercise it now, anyway," Heyman said.
The Yankees did not strongly pursue Snell because they're worried about him exercising the $30 million player option. Really? The Yankees, a team swimming in money, were unwilling to take Snell on because of a player option that he likely wouldn't even exercise barring injury?
A reason for that might have to do with Juan Soto and the looming contract that the Yankees hope to be the team to give him, but is that really enough to get in the way of making a move that could help the Yankees win the World Series right now? This is the only guaranteed year they have with Soto. They could've and should've added Snell if the Giants were willing to give him up.
Had the Yankees been hesitant to acquire Snell because of performance, that would've been more understandable. At the time of the deadline, even with him pitching better, he had an ERA over 5.00 and had missed some time due to minor injuries.
In hindsight, though, this has to be something that the Yankees regret. Snell has a 1.15 ERA in six starts since returning from his injured list stint, and three of the five earned runs he allowed came in his last start. He has a no-hitter and a 15-strikeout game in that six-start span.
At his best, Snell has proven he's a legitimate ace and Cy Young contender. He can be inconsistent and his lack of command at times can be frustrating, but the talent is undeniable. Snell pitching at the level he is now in a Yankees uniform with how poorly the rest of the rotation has been pitching for a couple of months now would've given the Yankees a boost they might really regret passing on.
If the Yankees were concerned about Flaherty's health, fine, that makes sense. Being concerned about Snell picking up a player option that he's unlikely to without injury when you're the New York Yankees with a chance to win the World Series, does not make sense.