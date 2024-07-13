Yankees could tab biggest rival to replace Aaron Boone in offseason
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees had a great first two months, becoming the first team in the majors to reach 50 wins. But since the middle of June, the Yankees have been the worst team in baseball. How badly has it gone? Entering Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, they have not won any of their past eight series.
Between the starting rotation not being as sharp as they were to start the year, to the batting lineup being anemic, to the befuddling fielding and baserunning blunders, manager Aaron Boone has heard it from media members and fans. Boone is known to defend his players in front of reporters no matter what. But when fans see D.J. LeMahieu not hustle to first base on a ground ball or Trent Grisham loafing it on a hit to center field, the defenses by Boone become much more ridiculous.
If the Yankees were to continue to struggle for the rest of the year, and results in yet another early playoff exit, one has to wonder if the Yankees will move on from Boone. After all, they do have a club option for next season. There could be one option that could be just too enticing for the Yankees to pass up on.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted in a recent trade deadline article that Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is going to be "a coveted free agent" after the season with the way the team is playing. Cora's contract with Boston is set to expire after the 2024 campaign.
Various Red Sox reporters say they would not be surprised if the Yankees try to hire Alex Cora if the team continues to spiral out of control under Boone.
Alex Cora could be free agent target for Yankees to replace Aaron Boone
NBC Sports' John Tomase said this past Wednesday that it would be a "nightmare scenario" if the Red Sox are to lose Cora to the Yankees.
"This has got to be the nightmare scenario right? I mean you're looking at Alex Cora putting himself in contention for manager of the year with the Red Sox, he has his team vastly overachieving," said Tomase, h/t Sports Illustrated.
"You go to New York, for the third year in a row they are falling apart after a hot start. This is reaching epic proportions. They have the worst record in baseball over the last 22 games, they are 5-21 in 26 games now. Aaron Boone has been on the hot seat it feels like for the last three years and suddenly you have a scenario where it's like: They went big on Juan Soto. If that doesn't work out after Gerrit Cole comes back, they are going to be looking for a new manager and low and behold, Alex Cora could be sitting there for the richest team in professional sports. I know the Yankees don't spend like they used to but manager money is not ace money."
Tomase isn't the only one who believes this possibility could become a reality.
Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe made an appearance on NBC Sports Boston on Friday and discussed Cora's contract status with the Red Sox. Shaughnessy agreed with Tomase's take, and believes it could "absolutely" happen.
"Absolutely, why not rub it in the Sox's faces," says Shaughnessy. "He gets [the Red Sox] into the playoffs, overachieves, he's a free agent, and he cashes in with the New York Yankees."
Before the start of the 2024 season, Red Sox fans implored the team to add players to help their chances of contending. Yet, the team did very minimal work, and had, arguably, the weakest roster on paper. But Cora has gotten the most out of his players, which is what you expect from your manager.
Entering Saturday, the Red Sox are 51-42, only 5.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles for first placed in the AL East and just 4.5 games behind the Yankees for second. With the Red Sox exceeding expectations, Cora is imploring the front office to make additions at the trade deadline. It is unknown if the team will actually do so. The manager did the same thing last year, when the entire AL East division was in the running for a playoff spot, but the team opted against making notable additions.
Even with the Yankees' struggles, they are still 57-39 entering Saturday, well above .500. The Yankees are in position to add at the deadline, where they have needs throughout the roster. But it's unknown if Cashman will go all-out to address them.
Boone is beloved by Cashman, team owner Hal Steinbrenner, and the players. But in his seventh season with no World Series titles to his resume, and yet another summer slump occurring under his watch, one has to wonder if the Yankees will decide to look elsewhere, especially if a World Series-winning manager like Cora becomes available.