MLB Rumors: Yankees-Devin Williams trade, Red Sox reunion, Ohtani debut update
MLB Rumors: Red Sox exploring reunion with OF Tommy Pham
Continuing the refrain of this frustrating Boston Red Sox offseason, the team continues to look to fill the void at DH. A reunion with Justin Turner always made sense, but it appears that the front office balked at the opportunity to bring him back. Moreover, it's seemed as if they've fallen out of favor in the Jorge Soler sweepstakes and options are ultimately starting to dry up.
So where can the Red Sox turn to make some sort of impactful addition to the lineup? There might be a familiar face that is catching their attention at this point in the offseason with less than two weeks until pitchers and catchers report to spring training.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman for the New York Post, the Red Sox "like Tommy Pham" and are reportedly interested in a reunion. Pham, of course, played just 53 games with Boston in the 2022 season after coming over at the trade deadline from the Cincinnati Reds.
Pham was decent at best with the Red Sox in his previous stint, slashing .234/.298/.374 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 24 RBI over those 53 games. But he raised his stock tremendously last season with the Mets and then the Diamondbacks after being traded again. Over 129 games as a whole, Pham slashed .256/.328/.446 with 16 home runs, 27 doubles, three triples, 68 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
While replacing the high-end production that Boston got from Turner as a utility infielder and DH last season is near impossible at this point, Pham could still be a solid cog to attempt to do so. He's not going to hit for the same average as Turner, but he provides a bit more pop and more utility on the base paths as well.
It's a reunion that, at this point in a quiet offseason for the Red Sox, would make a lot of sense.