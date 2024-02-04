MLB Rumors: Yankees-Devin Williams trade, Red Sox reunion, Ohtani debut update
MLB Rumors: Yankees trade package for RP Devin Williams proposed
The Milwaukee Brewers elected to trade Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles after the general sentiment appeared to be that he would be staying put at least until the trade deadline. As a result, the possibility of the club now potentially looking to move the likes of Willy Adames and Devin Williams has started to gain steam once again as well.
One of the most logical fits for Williams, one of the best relief pitchers in baseball coming off of a successful first season as a closer in Milwaukee, is certainly the New York Yankees. The Pinstripers have been exploring bullpen upgrades all offseason and, for the most part, have come up empty -- particularly when it comes to top-of-market arms that they could add. Perhaps Williams could be different, though.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report broke down potential trade packages the Brewers would consider for Williams and Adames, listing the Yankees as a fit for the former. And he proposed the following trade package between New York and Milwaukee.
That's three Top 30 prospects in their system that the Yankees would be sending Milwaukee. However, being able to hold onto the likes of Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez and top pitching prospect Chase Hampton would ultimately be a win for New York.
The big question is how motivated Brian Cashman and the Yankees are to make a deal of this nature. Clay Holmes has been quite good for the past 2.5 seasons, but the bullpen as a whole could use someone as dominant as Williams on the back end. If they could pull off a trade like this one proposed, it would be well worth it, especially to combat the in-division Orioles who won the AL East a year ago and have now added Burnes to the fold.