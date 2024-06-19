Yankees could actually use Red Sox cast-off after Anthony Rizzo injury
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Yankees reign over the American League with a 51-24 record, but the season is still young and treacherous.
The Bronx Bombers will have to navigate bumps and bruises in the coming months if they want a shot at glory in late October, and they got another reminder of it over the weekend.
Last week, Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was elated to snap a 27-game streak without a home run. Now he’s experiencing the low points of Major League Baseball. Rizzo is expected to miss approximately eight weeks after fracturing his right forearm in a collision in the seventh inning of New York’s 9-3 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.
The Yankees placed Rizzo on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Rizzo won’t require surgery and expects to return this season. In the meantime, New York filled the vacancy on their active roster by calling up first baseman Ben Rice, their No. 12 prospect, who has surged since his recent promotion from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
New York will replace Rizzo with DJ LaMahieu and prospect Ben Rice, but the Yankees may be able to fill the spot with a more proven commodity.
Yankees should pursue Garrett Cooper after Anthony Rizzo injury
Rizzo suffered his injury against the Red Sox, and now the Yankees may have an opportunity to fill his role with one of Boston’s own players.
The Red Sox released first baseman Garrett Cooper on Friday, and the 33-year-old cleared waivers after being designated for assignment. Cooper is free to sign with any organization.
Cooper began the season with the Chicago Cubs and hit a solid .270/.341/.432 before he was traded to Boston for cash considerations in April. Cooper’s time in Boston wasn’t nearly as productive. Along with unfortunate injuries, Cooper's line dipped to .171/.227/.229.
Although Cooper has slashed just .206/.267/.299 with the Cubs and Red Sox this season, he brings experience and talent that could help the Yankees stay afloat while Rizzo recovers for a postseason push.
With a decent glove at first and experience playing in the outfield, Cooper could provide New York with some much-needed depth.
Cooper was an All-Star with the Miami Marlins in 2022, slashing .261/.337/.415 with nine home runs and 50 RBIs in 469 plate appearances. He had a career-high 17 home runs and 61 RBIs in 457 plate appearances last season. Still, he was sent to Boston after the emergence of Michael Busch in Chicago.
With a career .265/.333/.427 line, Cooper should garner interest on the free agency market.
The Yankees are in a pivotal three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, who currently stand 3.5 games behind New York in the AL East standings. New York won the first game, 4-2. The game featured an injury scare to Yankees legend Aaron Judge, but he expects to be in the lineup on Wednesday night.