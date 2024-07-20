Yankees ‘not that into’ flashy trade deadline target despite obvious need
By James Nolan
The New York Yankees had a successful first game after the All-Star break. Despite the 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays, the pinstripes fan base is starting to worry. Across their last 25 games, Aaron Boone’s squad put up a 9-16 record. The Baltimore Orioles hold first place in the AL East by one game over the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers can surely leap, but they might need reinforcements.
Jon Heyman of the NY Post reported there is a high chance that the Chicago White Sox will trade Garrett Crochet. He also alluded that the Yankees aren’t too high on the young left-hander.
Brian Cashman could be missing out on another ace if he passes up on a Crochet trade. Rookie Luis Gil started to cool off after a terrific start, Carlos Rodón is having another down season, and they don’t have another top-end starter outside of Gerrit Cole. Marcus Stroman and Nestor Cortes have been dependable this season, but they could use another arm.
New York’s lineup constantly gets criticized, but that’s just cause the Bronx Bombers have high expectations with their lineup. Aaron Judge is having a terrific season, and Juan Soto got selected to the AL All-Star team in his first season in his new city. The Yankees have averaged 5.0 runs per game this season, which is the best in MLB.
MLB Rumors: Yankees just aren't that into Garrett Crochet
The bullpen and starting pitching have been causing the downfall. Trading for Crochet would only make sense. He’s been lights out this season with Chicago. This season, the 25-year-old leads baseball with 150 strikeouts and holds a 3.02 ERA.
Bringing in Crochet would pair him up with Cole at the front of the rotation, and it could be one of the best in baseball. Cole has been one of the best pitchers in the sport and is coming off a Cy Young season. Crochet and Cole would be an elite duo, especially in the playoffs.
Let’s be honest; it’s World Series or bust for the Yankees this season. New York’s expectations skyrocketed after Cashman made the trade over the offseason to bring Juan Soto to the Bronx. They have a generational hitter in Judge alongside Soto. Then factor in that Cole isn’t getting any younger, and it makes you wonder if the Yankees best chance to win it all is 2024.
Cashman needs to make a move or two before the deadline. The Yankees are still in the playoff mix, but now could be their best shot to go for their first World Series since 2009, depending on what they do at the deadline. Bringing Crochet to the Bronx to join Cole could be the move that puts the pinstripes over the top.