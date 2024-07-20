Hal Steinbrenner's comments haven't moved needle on Juan Soto contract talks
New York Yankees fans hoping for a quick resolution to Juan Soto's contract saga are set to be disappointed. The fact that Scott Boras represents the prolific slugger means he won't be signing a new agreement with New York before testing free agency.
One MLB executive told ESPN that Hal Steinbrenner's recent optimistic comments about keeping Soto in pinstripes will only serve to "raise expectations" for fans.
Boras is too talented a negotiatior to resist the temptation to spark a bidding war for his high-profile client. Even if the Yankees make a massive offer to keep Soto during the regular season it's in Boras and his client's best interest to give other teams a chance to get involved in the offseason.
None of that means the Yankees will be outbid. Steinbrenner has ushered in a new era of fiscal restraint in the Bronx but he understands how fans might turn against him if Soto is allowed to leave for nothing. If the organization does lose out to Soto in a bidding war this offseason look for them to splash serious cash elsewhere in the free-agent market to placate fans.
Juan Soto contract situation not moving for Yankees as of now
The choice could easily come down to just how much Soto enjoys playing in New York. Hitting right in front of Aaron Judge gives him massive protection at the plate. The narrow dimensions of right field in Yankee Stadium gives him an easy defensive assignment. The assurance that the Yankees will always spend enough money to be competitive should also work in their favor come the offseason.
It's still easy to envision a scenario where another team swoops in with a contract offer large enough to make Soto have second thoughts. Boras isn't the sort of agent who typically allows his clients to accept anything other than the biggest financial offer. The player might have to go against his agent if he wants to stay with New York this summer despite bigger offers elsewhere.
There is still plenty of time left in Soto's tenure with the Yankees but fans should expect a nervous wait this winter when it comes to the player's long-term future. Boras is going to make sure his client enjoys every advantage by taking him to free agency.